icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Sep, 2022 12:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin responds to question on Russian troops ‘regrouping’

Dmitry Peskov says president Vladimir Putin is being updated on the army’s movements on a regular basis
Kremlin responds to question on Russian troops ‘regrouping’
FILE PHOTO: Servicemen from an anti-tank battery of Russian Airborne Forces ride atop an infantry fighting vehicle armed with Kornet anti-tank missiles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. © Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving round-the-clock updates on the situation in Ukraine and Moscow’s military action there, his press-secretary Dmitry Peskov said, after being questioned on Russian troops’ withdrawal from some areas to “regroup.”

“Certainly, everything happening and all actions of the military during the special operation [in Ukraine] are being reported to the commander-in-chief,” the spokesman told the media on Monday.

Putin can be in touch with Defense Minister Segey Shoigu and Russian military commanders “at any time of the day” as he is supposed to, Peskov added.

Russian journalists were questioning Peskov over Putin’s awareness and communication schedule after Ukrainian forces conducted a successful offensive last week. Kiev’s troops managed to push Russian forces in northern Ukraine out of a number of settlements in the Kharkov region. The Russian Ministry of Defense made few remarks about the development, acknowledging only a retreat, which it described as necessary to “regroup” the troops.

Ukraine and US increased intel-sharing prior to counteroffensive – NYT
Read more
Ukraine and US increased intel-sharing prior to counteroffensive – NYT

US Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who chairs the chamber’s Intelligence Committee, confirmed in an interview with CNN that the offensive had been prepared with the help of the US and British intelligence services. The assistance “kept the Russians, and Putin in particular, on their backheel,” he claimed.

Commenting on what the setback meant for the outcome of the Russian military operation, Peskov reiterated that Moscow will continue it “until the goals that were set in the beginning are achieved.”

The official was responding to questions about a social media post made by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now the deputy chair of the Russian national security council, who appeared to suggest that Moscow may up the ante in Ukraine.

Responding to the refusal of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to talk to Russia due to its “ultimatums,” Medvedev said on Monday his country’s demands were just “a warm-up” compared to the “demands of the future.” He added that Moscow may seek “a total capitulation of the Kiev regime, on Russia’s conditions.”

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers
Exposed: The vast pro-Ukrainian 'bot army' designed to influence Western policy makers FEATURE
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Counteroffensive’
0:00
28:2
Ferocity of animosity? B.K. Sharma, director of the United Service Institution of India and Valdai Club expert
0:00
29:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies