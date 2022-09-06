Water supply to Zaporozhye nuclear site contaminated – authorities

Specialists are working to stop a leak from a fuel oil tank caused by Ukrainian strikes, officials claim

The latest round of shelling by Ukrainian forces at the Russian-controlled areas around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power plant have caused a fuel oil leak, the head of the administration of Energodar Alexander Volga said on Tuesday.

The official said that Ukrainian strikes targeting a thermal power plant in the city of Energodar hit a fuel oil tank, which leaked into a channel supplying water to the Zaporozhye NPP. He stated that specialists are now working in the area to stop the leak.

Energodar officials also said that Kiev’s forces continue to carry out strikes on the plant despite the presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the facility.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog visited the Zaporozhye NPP last week to conduct an inspection of the plant and assess its condition. After being shown the facility and conducting interviews with both Russian and Ukrainian personnel on the ground, the delegation left the facility on Monday leaving behind two of its members. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency would “establish a continued presence” at the plant.

While Grossi has publicly confirmed that the power plant had been damaged as a result of shelling, he has so far refrained from assigning blame to any one side. A report by the agency is expected to be published on Tuesday.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev’s forces of attacking the plant, warning that further shelling could trigger a nuclear catastrophe on par with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Kiev, however, denies targeting the plant and insists that it is Russian forces that are shelling the area while stationing military hardware there.