icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 14:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Water supply to Zaporozhye nuclear site contaminated – authorities

Specialists are working to stop a leak from a fuel oil tank caused by Ukrainian strikes, officials claim
Water supply to Zaporozhye nuclear site contaminated – authorities
Power units No. 2 and No. 3 of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar. ©  RIA/Konstantin Mikhalchevsky

The latest round of shelling by Ukrainian forces at the Russian-controlled areas around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power plant have caused a fuel oil leak, the head of the administration of Energodar Alexander Volga said on Tuesday.

The official said that Ukrainian strikes targeting a thermal power plant in the city of Energodar hit a fuel oil tank, which leaked into a channel supplying water to the Zaporozhye NPP. He stated that specialists are now working in the area to stop the leak.

Energodar officials also said that Kiev’s forces continue to carry out strikes on the plant despite the presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the facility. 

The UN’s nuclear watchdog visited the Zaporozhye NPP last week to conduct an inspection of the plant and assess its condition. After being shown the facility and conducting interviews with both Russian and Ukrainian personnel on the ground, the delegation left the facility on Monday leaving behind two of its members. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency would “establish a continued presence” at the plant.

READ MORE: IAEA mission leaves Zaporozhye nuclear plant – media

While Grossi has publicly confirmed that the power plant had been damaged as a result of shelling, he has so far refrained from assigning blame to any one side. A report by the agency is expected to be published on Tuesday.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev’s forces of attacking the plant, warning that further shelling could trigger a nuclear catastrophe on par with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Kiev, however, denies targeting the plant and insists that it is Russian forces that are shelling the area while stationing military hardware there.

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies