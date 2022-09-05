icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 20:37
HomeRussia & FSU

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing near Russian embassy

A suicide blast in the Afghan capital killed 25, including two staffers
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing near Russian embassy
An Afghan security force member stands guard near the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 5, 2022 ©  Global Look Press / Saifurahman Safi

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has claimed responsibility for Monday’s suicide bombing in Kabul. The blast occurred not far from the entrance to the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital and killed 25 people, including two embassy staff members.

The terrorist group claimed that the attack was carried out by a foreign fighter. According to some reports, the attack was launched by a local Islamic State offshoot, ISIS-K.

It is the first attack on a diplomatic mission in Afghanistan claimed by ISIS since the 2021 Taliban takeover. Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that an assistant secretary and a security guard – both Russian nationals – were killed in the blast.

According to media reports, most victims were Afghans queuing for visas. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that security at the mission was enhanced in the wake of the attack. The killed embassy staffers were also mourned with a minute of silence during Lavrov’s talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Moscow.

READ MORE: Details of slain Russian embassy workers revealed

Russia has been among the few nations to maintain a diplomatic mission in Kabul since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan a year ago.

Afghanistan has repeatedly seen terrorist attacks since the 2021 takeover, which the Taliban has blamed on ISIS-K. In mid-August, a powerful explosion hit a Kabul mosque during evening prayers, killing dozens of people.

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies