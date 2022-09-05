Details of slain Russian embassy workers revealed

Assistant secretary and security guard were victims of a suicide blast in Kabul, Moscow says

An assistant secretary and a security guard lost their lives in a suicide blast outside Russia’s mission in the Afghan capital Kabul earlier on Monday, Moscow’s Investigative Committee has said.

The blast, which occurred not far from the entrance to the embassy, has killed up to 25 people, according to broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Most of the victims were reportedly Afghans queuing for visas.

“According to preliminary data, the assistant secretary and a security guard of the embassy were killed as a result of the attack,” the Investigative Committee said in a Telegram post.

A criminal case has been launched over the death of the Russian mission’s staff in the capital of Afghanistan, it added.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has said that security at the mission in Kabul has been tightened after the explosion, expressing hope that “those who perpetrated that attack, those who executed this attack will be held responsible in the nearest future.”