5 Sep, 2022 08:16
Two Russian embassy workers killed in 'suicide bombing'

The explosion occurred outside the Russian embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul
© Facebook / Russia’s Embassy in Afghanistan

Two Russian embassy workers were among many people killed on Monday in an explosion outside the country’s diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Russia's Foreign Ministry has said.

A suicide bomber detonated his vest around the corner from the main gate of the Russian embassy, apparently targeting locals queuing for visas, according to local media.

The death toll has reached 25, with many more injured, according to Al Jazeera.

The blast occurred when an embassy employee went outside to people waiting in line, a source told RIA-Novosti news agency.

Reuters earlier reported that compound guards were able to spot the suicide bomber and fired shots at him.

Speaking after the incident, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said security has been tightened at the mission in Kabul, with additional Afghan intelligence and counterintelligence forces deployed.

“Let’s hope that the organizers and the perpetrators of this terrorist attack face swift and deserved punishment,” Lavrov added.

Russia is among the few nations to have maintained an embassy in Kabul since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan a year ago.

Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban government, Moscow has been in talks with the group on a deal to supply gasoline and other commodities to the country, which has been slapped with harsh international sanctions.

