Details about assassination of ‘Russian world’ ideologue’s daughter revealed

The bomb that killed Darya Dugina was planted on the underside of the car, investigators said

A blast that claimed the life of Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was caused by a bomb that had been attached underneath her SUV on the driver's side, investigators said on Sunday.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the explosive device ripped through the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving in Moscow Region, near the village of Bolshie Vyazemy, on Saturday night. It has been reported that the vehicle belonged to her father.

“It has already been established that the explosive was planted under the bottom of the car on the driver's side. Darya Dugina, who was driving, was killed on impact,” the agency said, reiterating that investigators believe the attack to have been premeditated and to be a contract job.

The Investigative Committee said that its specialists are now inspecting the scene and that the vehicle was being removed from the site for further examination. “Expert assessments are being commissioned, including biological, genetic, chemical and explosive forensics,” the agency noted, adding that a recording from the SUV’s dash cam had been retrieved, while law enforcement officials are working to identify suspects and possible witnesses.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Dugin, the father of the victim, was giving a lecture on ‘Tradition and History’ at a family festival in Moscow Region. Dugina was in attendance at the event. Several reports say Dugin initially planned to leave the festival with his daughter but later decided to take a separate car, while Darya took his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Dugin is known for his staunch anti-Western and ‘neo-Eurasian’ views. Western media has painted him as a driving force behind key aspects of President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. However, despite his reputation in the West, in Russia he has never enjoyed official endorsement from the Kremlin and is largely considered a marginal figure.