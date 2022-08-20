icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Aug, 2022 21:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Car blast kills daughter of Russian philosopher Dugin – reports

The victim is alleged to be 30yo Daria Dugina
Car blast kills daughter of Russian philosopher Dugin – reports
©  Sputnik

A powerful explosion ripped apart an SUV near Moscow on Saturday night, instantly killing its driver. According to preliminary reports, the victim was identified as Daria Dugina, the daughter of controversial Russian thinker Alexander Dugin, who is sometimes painted in the West as one of the Kremlin’s “ideological masterminds.”

The incident took place on a highway some 20 kilometers west of Moscow around 21:45 local time, with witnesses saying that the blast rocked the vehicle right in the middle of the roads, scattering debris all around. The crippled car, fully engulfed in flames, then crashed into a fence according to photos and videos from the scene.

Emergency services working at the scene said one person was inside the car and was instantly killed in the blast – a female whose body was recovered burned beyond recognition.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the victim, but multiple Russian Telegram channels and media sources alleged that the victim was 30-year-old Daria Dugina. Alexander Dugin was spotted at the scene soon after the incident, visibly shocked, according to several videos circulating on social media.

Preliminary reports suggested that a home-made explosive device might have been involved, but investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the blast.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Aleksandr Dugin was giving a lecture on “Tradition and History” at a family festival in the Moscow region, while his daughter attended the event as a guest. Some unconfirmed reports claimed that Dugin initially planned to leave the festival alongside his daughter, but later sided to take a separate car.

Daria Dugina is a political commentator and daughter of Professor Aleksandr Dugin – a controversial philosopher known for his anti-Western, “neo-Eurasian” views, who over the years has repeatedly been painted by Western media as one of the driving forces behind President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. Just in recent months, CBS dubbed him “the far-right theorist behind Putin's plan,” while the Washington Post called him a “far-right mystical writer who helped shape Putin’s view of Russia.”

In Russia, however, the supposed shadowy puppet master is largely considered to be a marginal figure with some of his views deemed too radical even by staunch nationalists. While he has served as an advisor to several politicians, Dugin never enjoyed official endorsement from the Kremlin. Back in 2014, he was sacked from his job at Moscow State University after critics interpreted his call to “kill, kill, kill” those behind massacres in Ukraine, such as the Odessa tragedy, as a call for a genocide of Ukrainians.

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies