Car blast kills daughter of Russian philosopher Dugin – reports

The victim is alleged to be 30yo Daria Dugina

A powerful explosion ripped apart an SUV near Moscow on Saturday night, instantly killing its driver. According to preliminary reports, the victim was identified as Daria Dugina, the daughter of controversial Russian thinker Alexander Dugin, who is sometimes painted in the West as one of the Kremlin’s “ideological masterminds.”

The incident took place on a highway some 20 kilometers west of Moscow around 21:45 local time, with witnesses saying that the blast rocked the vehicle right in the middle of the roads, scattering debris all around. The crippled car, fully engulfed in flames, then crashed into a fence according to photos and videos from the scene.

Emergency services working at the scene said one person was inside the car and was instantly killed in the blast – a female whose body was recovered burned beyond recognition.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the victim, but multiple Russian Telegram channels and media sources alleged that the victim was 30-year-old Daria Dugina. Alexander Dugin was spotted at the scene soon after the incident, visibly shocked, according to several videos circulating on social media.

Preliminary reports suggested that a home-made explosive device might have been involved, but investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the blast.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Aleksandr Dugin was giving a lecture on “Tradition and History” at a family festival in the Moscow region, while his daughter attended the event as a guest. Some unconfirmed reports claimed that Dugin initially planned to leave the festival alongside his daughter, but later sided to take a separate car.

Daria Dugina is a political commentator and daughter of Professor Aleksandr Dugin – a controversial philosopher known for his anti-Western, “neo-Eurasian” views, who over the years has repeatedly been painted by Western media as one of the driving forces behind President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. Just in recent months, CBS dubbed him “the far-right theorist behind Putin's plan,” while the Washington Post called him a “far-right mystical writer who helped shape Putin’s view of Russia.”

In Russia, however, the supposed shadowy puppet master is largely considered to be a marginal figure with some of his views deemed too radical even by staunch nationalists. While he has served as an advisor to several politicians, Dugin never enjoyed official endorsement from the Kremlin. Back in 2014, he was sacked from his job at Moscow State University after critics interpreted his call to “kill, kill, kill” those behind massacres in Ukraine, such as the Odessa tragedy, as a call for a genocide of Ukrainians.