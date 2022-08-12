icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2022 13:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine may not be able to maintain industrial economy – WaPo

The loss of access to coal and other reserves located in Russia-held lands leaves Kiev at an impasse, the newspaper reports
Ukraine may not be able to maintain industrial economy – WaPo
FILE PHOTO. The Zaporizhstal steel plant. ©Oleksandr Rupeta / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukraine has lost “the building blocks of its economy” and may find it difficult to exist as an industrialized nation in the aftermath of the conflict with Russia, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The warning came in a feature article based on an analysis of the value of Ukraine’s hydrocarbons and valuable minerals which have come under Russian control amid the protracted conflict.

Russia controls over $12 trillion-worth of the resources that used to be under Kiev’s jurisdiction before 2014, according to SecDev, an Ottawa-based analytical firm. WaPo said coal accounts for the lions’ share of the sum. Some 30 billion tons of hard coal deposits with an estimated commercial value of $11.9 trillion were identified by the Canadian researchers, the newspaper reported.

“The worst scenario is that Ukraine … becomes more like one of the Baltic states, a nation unable to sustain its industrial economy,” Stanislav Zinchenko, chief executive of the Kiev-based economic think tank GMK, told the newspaper.

EU ramped up Russian coal imports before ban – media
Read more
EU ramped up Russian coal imports before ban – media

A senior Ukrainian official with the nation’s Geological Survey told WaPo that the lost reserve may be worth even more than the estimate.

SecDev, which counts various Western governments and organizations like US AID among its partners, warned that Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian natural wealth would have a profound impact on the European economic future, too.

“Unless they can rapidly diversify oil and gas sources and shift to renewables and nuclear, European countries will remain dangerously dependent on Russian hydrocarbons,” it said.

“Similarly, Europe will also remain highly dependent on China for rare earths, a country that already supplies the region with 98% of its current supply,” it added, referring to plans in the EU to have Ukraine develop rare-earth mineral extraction on its soil.

US seeks to reduce mineral reliance on Russia and China
Read more
US seeks to reduce mineral reliance on Russia and China

Heavy metals like neodymium, crucial for many modern technologies, are relatively abundant in earth crust but their extraction and refining are associated with serious environmental impact. For historic reasons, China became the world-leading producer of rare earths.

WaPo journalists toured a mine operated by a Ukrainian company, which, the newspaper said, conditioned the visit on an agreement not to reveal the site’s location or the surnames of workers.

Extracting the fuel “has become an act of patriotism” for the workers, the report said, adding that “should the towns between the mine and the front lines fall, there is little to separate the Russian troops from [them].” The story includes multiple photos of people working at the mine, with their faces clearly visible in some.

It’s not uncommon for Western officials and media to highlight potential wealth hidden in foreign nations that the US and its allies risk losing access to. During NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago, Pentagon officials and many news outlets cited the estimated $1 trillion to $3 trillion worth of minerals in the possession of the south-central Asian country. Those include copper, lithium, rare-earth elements, gemstones and other valuables.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies