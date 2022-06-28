icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 14:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian space agency mocks NATO

Roscosmos published the coordinates of Western “decision-making centers” ahead of the alliance’s summit
Russian space agency mocks NATO
FILE PHOTO. Exterior view of NATO headquarter in Brussels, Belgium. ©Thomas Trutschel / Photothek via Getty Images

The Russian space agency marked the start of a key summit of NATO leaders in Madrid on Tuesday by releasing satellite images and coordinates of Western seats of power.

While the leaders of the 30 members of the US-led bloc are busy with their deliberations in the Spanish capital, “Roscosmos publishes satellite images of the proverbial ‘decision making centers’ that support Ukrainian nationalists,” the agency said in a post on social media, which included the photos. “We are providing coordinates of the sites. Just in case.”

The coordinates were the not-so-secret locations of the White House and Pentagon in the US, No. 10 Downing Street in London, the Élysée Palace in Paris, the German Chancellery in Berlin and NATO’s own headquarters in Brussels.

During the NATO summit in Madrid this week, members of the organization will adopt a new Strategic Concept of the alliance, which is expected to identify Russia as a major security threat and cite China as a concern. The bloc will discuss plans to support Ukraine against Russia, boost the militaries of member states and enlarge itself by accepting Finland and Sweden as new allies.

READ MORE: NATO summit kicks off in Spain

Earlier in June, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told Al Jazeera that Moscow would strike “decision-making centers” if Kiev used the weapons it had received from the United States to attack Russian territory.

“It is obvious what those decision-making centers are: the defense ministry, the general staff and so on,” he added. “But it should be understood that, in this case, the ultimate decision-making centers are regretfully not even on the territory of Kiev.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies