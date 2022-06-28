icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 07:00
HomeWorld News

NATO summit kicks off in Spain

The increase of forces, aid to Ukraine, and the bloc’s further expansion are on the agenda
NATO summit kicks off in Spain
A worker fixes a NATO poster ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 27, 2022. © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez

NATO, the US-led military bloc, kicked off its annual three-day summit in Madrid on Tuesday.

The 30-member organization will focus on strengthening its forces in Europe and elsewhere in the wake of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, which was launched in late February. Members are also expected to discuss more aid to Kiev, as well as the prospect of Sweden and Finland joining the bloc.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bloc would increase the number of its rapid-response troops from roughly 40,000 to “well over” 300,000. He labeled Russia “the most significant and direct threat.”

The meeting is taking place on the heels of the G7 summit in southern Germany, where the leaders of the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

G7 leaders agree to support Ukraine indefinitely – Bloomberg
Read more
G7 leaders agree to support Ukraine indefinitely – Bloomberg

NATO members are also expected to discuss further military and financial aid to Ukraine. Since February, the allies have increasingly supplied heavy weapons to Kiev, including various missile systems, howitzers, combat drones, armored vehicles, radars and helicopters. The most-recent reports said that the US was purchasing Norwegian-developed NASAMS medium-to-long range surface-to-air missile systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in February that NATO’s expansion eastward and attempts to set up “a foothold” in Ukraine were one of the reasons why Russian troops attacked Ukraine. NATO denied that its forces and military sites posed a threat to Russia.

NATO will adopt the revised Strategic Concept, the bloc’s key document, which provides an assessment of the current security environment. Stoltenberg said that, apart from Russia, the document will address China for the first time.

READ MORE: NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold – Stoltenberg

Sweden and Finland are attending the event for the first time after both previously non-aligned countries formally applied to join NATO in May. Turkey said it would bloc their membership, accusing the two Nordic states of harboring people linked to Kurdish organizations, which Ankara considers terrorist groups.

Reuters quoted Turkish officials and Western diplomats on Monday as saying that a breakthrough over the issue of Sweden’s and Finland’s membership was “unlikely.” 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies