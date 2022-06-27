icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2022 11:43
HomeWorld News

NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold – Stoltenberg

The military bloc’s chief says the number of high-readiness forces will reach 300,000
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold – Stoltenberg
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Sean Gallup/

NATO will drastically boost the number of its rapid-response combat forces, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

“We will transform the NATO response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000,” Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the bloc’s summit in Madrid, Spain later this week.

The NATO Response Force (NRF) currently has around 40,000 personnel.

Stoltenberg said the allies will strengthen their air defenses and increase stockpiles of military supplies.

Together, this constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective deterrence and defense since the Cold War.

NATO leaders will kick off a three-day summit on Tuesday and focus on the collective response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I expect it will make clear that allies consider Russia as the most significant and direct threat to our security,” Stoltenberg said.

READ MORE: Poland seeks NATO brigade group on its territory

Many NATO member states imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow and have supplied Kiev with heavy weapons, including missile systems, combat drones, and armored vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin cited NATO’s eastward expansion and “efforts to gain a military foothold” in Ukraine as reasons for launching the military campaign in late February.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
Global segregation? Rasigan Maharajh, economist at Tshwane University of Technology
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies