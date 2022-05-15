 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2022 06:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian village shelled from Ukraine – governor

Russian village shelled from Ukraine – governor
FILE PHOTO: A shell fragment is seen in the backyard after a shelling attack on a village in Belgorod Region. © Sputnik / Taisia Liskovets

One person was injured after the village of Sereda in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine, the regional governor has said

Another village in Russia’s Belgorod Region was shelled from Ukraine on Sunday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said. The Sereda settlement is located on the border between the two countries.

One person was hurt in the attack, “suffering a shrapnel wound,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that he’ll receive medical attention.

Sereda made headlines earlier this week when reports on social media emerged, claiming that the village had been seized by the Ukrainian military. Authorities in the Belgorod Region dismissed those reports as false.

READ MORE: Moscow reacts to deadly cross-border attack

Since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in late February, numerous settlements in Russia's southwestern regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk have been struck from the Ukrainian side.

Moscow has warned that it will hit Ukrainian “decision-making centers, including Kiev” if such incidents continue.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fault lines about front lines? Emanuel Pietrobon, Italian author & political consultant
0:00
30:2
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies