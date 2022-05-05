 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 May, 2022 13:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Popular Ukrainian Zelensky critic arrested in Spain

Kiev accuses the exiled opposition figure of "treason"
Popular Ukrainian Zelensky critic arrested in Spain
Anatoly Shariy © YouTube / Анатолий Шарий

Prominent blogger and critic of the Ukrainian government, Anatoly Shariy, has been detained by Spanish police as part of an international operation, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on Thursday.

Shariy was arrested on Wednesday in a joint operation by Spanish and Ukrainian cops, as well as international "partners", the SBU said in a statement.

The agency, Kiev's successor to the Soviet KGB, said that the opposition figure is wanted on charges of treason by Kiev, among other things. Shariy has been infringing Ukraine’s national security through his activities in the media realm, while allegedly acting on behalf of “foreign” forces, it insisted. The case against the YouTuber with almost 3 million subscribers was launched in February 2021.

Shariy’s arrest “is more proof that every traitor of Ukraine will sooner or later receive his well-deserved punishment. It is inevitable,” the SBU claimed.

Free speech-loving Western journos cheer as Ukraine charges ‘sh*t-stirring’ blogger with TREASON for ‘discrediting state policy’
Read more
Free speech-loving Western journos cheer as Ukraine charges ‘sh*t-stirring’ blogger with TREASON for ‘discrediting state policy’

The Ukrainian announcement was confirmed by the Spanish police, who told RIA-Novosti that Shariy was detained in the coastal city of Tarragona on May 4 on an international arrest warrant.

Shariy had been granted political asylum in the EU by Lithuania back in 2012. Back then, he said that he was fleeing persecution by the government of Viktor Yanukovich, whom the Western media branded pro-Russian.

Yanukovich was deposed after the Maidan coup in 2014, but the blogger remained a harsh critic of authorities in Ukraine, be it President Petro Poroshenko or his successor Volodymyr Zelensky.

He condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine after it was launched in late February but kept pointing out what he saw as flaws in Kiev’s conduct during the ongoing conflict.

American Zelensky critic goes missing in Ukraine
Read more
American Zelensky critic goes missing in Ukraine

The blogger's political asylum was cancelled by Lithuania in January this year.

Shariy was absent from social media on Wednesday, but on Thursday he took to Telegram to share a photo of his wife feeding parrots in Barcelona, accompanying it with a comment reading: “This really is a comedy.”

According to media reports, the blogger was released from Spanish custody and placed under travel restrictions. He’s to remain in Barcelona where he has a home pending a decision on his extradition to Ukraine.

President Zelensky’s representative at the Constitutional Court has already expressed confidence that Shariy will “face a Ukrainian court and will be held liable in line with Ukrainian laws.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies