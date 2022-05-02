 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 May, 2022 10:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin doesn’t respect American leadership anymore – Trump

The former president said the US was respected “like never before” under his own leadership
Putin doesn’t respect American leadership anymore – Trump
© AP / Joe Maiorana

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not respect American leadership anymore and demonstrates this lack of respect by talking about nuclear weapons “all the time,” former US President Donald Trump has complained.

Speaking at a rally in Nebraska on Sunday, Trump said that unlike Joe Biden’s administration, under his leadership “America was strong, America was respected, like maybe never before.”

Now leaders of other countries don’t even return the phone calls of the President of the United States,” he said, apparently referring to March reports that the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates refused to arrange calls with Biden to discuss surging oil prices.

Trump said Biden “has no idea what is happening,” referring to a recent incident in which the 79-year-old Biden appeared to offer a handshake with no one there to receive it. Putin, on the other hand, “talks about nuclear weapons all the time,” Trump said.

Trump claimed nobody “ever talked about nuclear weapons” before. “You don’t talk about nuclear weapons, you just don’t talk about it, it is too devastating,” Trump said, also pointing out that his administration “totally rebuilt” its nuclear arsenal because “others” were doing the same.
Putin only talks about it now “because he doesn’t respect” US leadership, Trump said.

Russia warns of nuclear war danger READ MORE: Russia warns of nuclear war danger

Russia’s attack on Ukraine happened due to US “weakness” and “incompetence” under Biden, which he said was demonstrated by a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

Last week, Putin warned outside forces against interfering in the Ukrainian conflict, promising a “lightning-speed” response to any such action with the use of Moscow’s most advanced weaponry. He added that the Russian authorities had already made all the necessary decisions to prepare for such a response.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that when Trump was still president, Moscow tried to persuade him to recommit to the 1987 statement by US and Soviet leaders that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and that such a war should never be fought. While the Trump administration declined to do so, Joe Biden quickly agreed with Moscow, Lavrov said.

However, he added, that in recent months the situation has deteriorated to the point where there is a real and serious threat of nuclear war.

In late February, a few days after launching a military attack on Ukraine, the Russian president ordered the country’s nuclear forces to be put on high combat alert, citing “illegitimate sanctions” against Russia and “aggressive statements” by Western officials.

Russia sent its troops to Ukraine in late February, following Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

51 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
51 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Global NATO?
0:00
26:31
Below rock bottom? Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies