 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky announces arrest of opposition leader
12 Apr, 2022 10:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia will return to the moon – Putin

Sanctions won’t derail the country’s plans in space, the president said
Russia will return to the moon – Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

Russia must be able to respond to challenges in exploring space, President Vladimir Putin has said, adding that the country is going to continue with its lunar program, among other ventures.

“We’ll resume the lunar program,” Putin asserted as he visited Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region on Tuesday with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian leader said he was referring to the launch of the Luna-25 robotic lander, which is scheduled to take place at Vostochny on August 22, according to spacecraft developer NPO Lavochkin.

The probe will be tasked with perfecting a soft landing on the lunar surface for future missions and studying the area near the Moon’s south pole. It’s planned to carry 30kg of scientific equipment, including a robotic arm and a drill.

RT
A computer-generated representation of the Luna-25 lander on the Moon's surface. © NPO Lavochkin

“The generation of creators of the national rocket and space program left us not only a colossal technological foundation, but also the values ​that we look up to today,” Putin said.

Moscow & Beijing send invitations to foreign space agencies to join Sino-Russian project to build a research station on moon
Read more
Moscow & Beijing send invitations to foreign space agencies to join Sino-Russian project to build a research station on moon

Humanity’s exploration of the Moon began with the Soviet Luna-2 probe back in 1959, but the country hasn’t carried out similar missions for almost five decades.

The draconian sanctions slapped on Russia by the US, EU and a number of other nations over its military assault on Ukraine will not make Moscow give up on space exploration, the president said.

“Despite all the difficulties and attempts to interfere from the outside, we’re definitely going to implement all our plans with consistency and persistence,” he stated.

He also said that Russia and Belarus are going to develop their space infrastructure together, while also tasking Roscosmos with organizing a mission for a Belarusian cosmonaut aboard a Russian spaceship.

Lukashenko promised to send Belarusian workers to help service the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Lies and liars
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies