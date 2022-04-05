 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2022 17:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin issues warning to West

Russian leader responds to seizure of his country's assets abroad
Putin issues warning to West
Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

The nationalization of assets is a double-edged weapon, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed during a government meeting in response to some Western countries proposing to seize his country's property abroad.

“We’re already hearing announcements coming from some officials about the possible nationalization of some of our assets. Well, this can be taken very far. Let no one forget that this is a double-edged weapon,” he cautioned on Tuesday.

Putin noted that the situation in the global energy sphere has significantly worsened as a result of “crude and non-market measures” introduced by foreign partners, including the mounting of pressure on Russia’s gas giant Gazprom. Putin accused European nations of trying to “shift the blame for their own mistakes in economy and energy onto Russia.” 

Germany seizes Russian gas company READ MORE: Germany seizes Russian gas company

Last Thursday, the president signed a decree that required countries that have slapped Moscow with sanctions to pay for gas with rubles, in future. The Kremlin has warned that refusing to adapt to this would mean the end of the energy, which, it remarked at the time, it wouldn’t be giving away “free of charge.” Moscow insists that it was left with no choice but to switch to its national currency, as dollars and euros could be “taken away.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, Germany announced that it had taken ownership of a local branch of Russia’s Gazprom, saying that it was ‘urgently necessary,’ while Bloomberg revealed, last week, that the UK government was planning to nationalize the company's local retail arm.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies