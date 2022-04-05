 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2022 15:47
Business News

Russia’s gas-for-rubles payment schedule explained

New settlement will be implemented in stages, Kremlin says
Russia won’t be seeking gas payments from “unfriendly states” in rubles immediately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, noting that the switch is likely to be a “gradual process.”

“Nobody is in a rush,” Peskov told reporters. He explained “This is the move in stages, very cautious, with consideration of financial and economic realities existing on global markets. Certainly, there is no room for sudden changes.”

According to Peskov, this must be an “absolutely thought-out, gradual and carefully calibrated activity. It is impossible to act otherwise.”

On March 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that provides for a new procedure of payments for Russian gas by buyers from unfriendly countries from April 1. The measure concerns countries that imposed economic sanctions on Russia and froze Moscow’s foreign reserves. Putin also indicated that all of the nation’s energy and commodity exports could soon be priced in rubles.

