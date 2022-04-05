 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2022 14:27
HomeBusiness News

Forbes reveals who topped list of world’s richest

Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos, who has headed the list for the last four years
Forbes reveals who topped list of world’s richest
© Global Look Press / Patrick Pleul

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has become the world’s richest person, according to Forbes magazine’s latest billionaires list, published on Tuesday.

Musk is atop the World’s Billionaires list for the first time ever. As of March 11, the businessman was worth an estimated $219 billion, after his fortune soared by $68 billion over the past year amid a surge of 33% in the share price of his electric vehicle maker Tesla.

Musk’s net worth is $48 billion more than the fortune of Jeff Bezos, who fell to the second spot for the first time in four years due to a drop of 3% in the stock of his retail giant Amazon. Moreover, the billionaire had reportedly increased charitable giving, which wiped $6 billion from his net worth.

Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder READ MORE: Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder

French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault landed in the third spot of the ranking, with an estimated fortune of $158 billion. The LVMH chief reportedly added $8 billion to his fortune over the past year.

According to Forbes’ calculations, the world’s billionaires are worth an estimated $12.7 trillion, which is $400 billion less than in 2021.

The entire list includes 2,668 people, with 735 of them from the US and 607 from China. The number of Russian billionaires on the list is 83.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies