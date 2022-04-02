 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2022 13:15
Russia reveals sanctions impact on ISS

The head of the Russian space agency says business as usual with NASA and the EU is impossible unless restrictions are lifted
FILE PHOTO: A Soyuz rocket in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, 2018 © Thomas Koerbel/Getty Images

The head of the Russian space agency says he will propose a plan on ending the partnership with the West and Japan on the International Space Station (ISS).

Saturday’s statement comes in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow following its attack on Ukraine, which was launched in February.

Dmitry Rogozin said Roscosmos will soon present its “proposals regarding the timetable of the end of cooperation on the ISS with US, Canadian, EU, and Japanese space agencies” to the country’s leadership.

According to Rogozin, joint work on the International Space Station cannot go on as usual unless restrictions are lifted.

“The position of our partners is clear: the sanctions will not be lifted,” Rogozin wrote on social media. “The goal of the sanctions is to kill the Russian economy, impose despair and hunger on our people, and bring our country to its knees. They will obviously fail, but the goals are clear.”

This is why I believe the restoration of normal relations with [our] partners regarding the International Space Station and other joint projects is only possible with the full and unconditional lifting of the illegal sanctions.

The Roscosmos chief cited what he said were letters he received from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the European Space Agency (ESA). While NASA and the CSA said they were ready to continue cooperation on the ISS, the ESA said it would refer the issue to individual EU member states.

Many countries have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, targeting its banks, finances, and the import of sensitive technology, among other things.

Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Kiev says the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

