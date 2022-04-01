 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2022 14:18
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev ‘unlikely’ to get NATO-like protection from West – media

The US and its allies are reluctant to sign up to defend Ukraine the way it wants, CNN sources said
Kiev ‘unlikely’ to get NATO-like protection from West – media
FILE PHOTO. © Sebastian Willnow / picture alliance via Getty Images

Western officials are uncertain that their governments will agree to give Ukraine legally binding security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, sources told CNN. The US and its allies are not likely to do what Kiev wants them to, the news network reported on Friday.

Ukraine has agreed to renounce its constitutionally-enshrined aspiration to become a NATO member and said it now seeks a different kind of security arrangement in a proposal it delivered to the Russian delegation during peace talks in Istanbul this week.

Under the proposal, Kiev would pledge not to host foreign military bases or troops on its territory. In return, leading world powers, including Russia, would make a legally binding pledge to defend Ukraine from future military attacks. Moscow said the very fact that Kiev made a written proposal on how it wants to resolve the conflict was positive, but refrained so far from committing to any part of it.

NATO should have been dissolved in 1991 – China
Read more
NATO should have been dissolved in 1991 – China

It is “unlikely” CNN said, that “the US and its allies will ultimately offer Ukraine the kinds of legally binding protections it is requesting.” Meanwhile, “anything short of full commitment to defend Ukraine won't be enough for the Ukrainians,” one Western official told the outlet.

Ukrainian officials complained that NATO's open door policy did not translate into a clear path towards membership for their country and into allies using their troops to defend the country.

Russia drew a red line at NATO membership for Kiev as early as 2008, when the US-led bloc formally declared that Ukraine would one day join its ranks. Moscow said that the organization's creeping expansion into Ukraine since the 2014 armed coup in Kiev, and its refusal to negotiate a peaceful reduction of the threat to Russia's national security, were major reasons for launching the attack against its neighbor.

According to CNN's sources, some Western nations believe that EU membership could serve as some sort of protection for Ukraine. “It would be difficult for Russia to attack an EU member country,” one European official was quoted as saying. “Because that automatically could involve much more support for that country.”

UK hopes Ukraine will keep fighting – media
Read more
UK hopes Ukraine will keep fighting – media

Ukraine's backers publicly state that they are doing everything they can to help it now without risking an escalation of the conflict into a world war.

Kiev's proposals handed to Moscow in Istanbul include a demand that Moscow formally declare a lack of opposition to its EU membership. Ukraine applied for a rapid accession to the economic union after Russia launched its attack in February, but didn't receive any timetable for joining.

The EU official quoted by CNN said Western nations will not discuss Kiev's request for NATO-like protection in earnest until they are certain that it would be accepted by Moscow in the first place.

Russia must “demonstrate that it is serious about retreating and commit to allowing Ukraine to maintain a robust military,” an unnamed European official told the outlet, adding that this would de facto require Moscow to renounce its stated goal of demilitarizing Ukraine. According to CNN, he added that “Ukraine must first win the war and be given the support it needs to do so.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s future
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies