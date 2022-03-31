 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 20:44
HomeRussia & FSU

US tells Americans in Russia and Ukraine to leave immediately

State Department says Russia is targeting Americans after basketball star is jailed on drug charges
US tells Americans in Russia and Ukraine to leave immediately
State Department spokesman Ned Price March 10, 2022 file photo © AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

All Americans currently in Russia and Ukraine should leave right away, as they may be singled out by Russian security officials on account of their citizenship, the State Department said on Thursday. 

“All US citizens in Russia and Ukraine should depart immediately,” State Department spokesman Ned Price announced at the daily press briefing at Foggy Bottom. 

Price said the US travel advisories have been updated to reflect “reports” that Russian security officials have “singled out and detained” US citizens, both in Ukraine and in Russia itself.

In addition, Price claimed the US has seen Russian President Vladimir Putin “denigrate equality, free speech and human rights for all.”

While the State Department travel advisory for Russia was updated on Wednesday, urging American citizens residing or traveling in the country to leave right away, the one for Ukraine was last updated on March 29 and still urges Americans there only to register with the US embassy.

The Russia advisory cites the “invasion of Ukraine” as the chief reason. Both Russia and Ukraine have been under the “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” US advisory for over a year, on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Brittney Griner: Why is the US women’s basketball star being held in Russia? READ MORE: Brittney Griner: Why is the US women’s basketball star being held in Russia?

In his introductory remarks, Price did not elaborate on “reports” that led the US government to announce the change. The only American known to have been detained by Russian authorities in recent weeks is the WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner. 

Griner was arrested on February 17 – a week prior to the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine – at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, for possession of illegal narcotics. A drug-sniffing dog alerted to her luggage and police found carrying cannabis oil cartridges for a vaporizer inhaler, according to the Russian police. Griner has been charged with drug smuggling, and a court ordered her held in jail until May 19.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies