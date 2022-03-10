 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2022 00:13
UK soldiers go AWOL, possibly to fight in Ukraine – media

A ‘small number’ of British soldiers has reportedly ignored orders not to go to Ukraine
The British Army is reportedly trying to track down troops who are suspected of traveling to Ukraine despite the UK government’s stated wish to avoid entangling itself in the Ukraine-Russia military conflict.

“We are aware of a small number of individual soldiers who have disobeyed orders and gone absent without leave, and may have travelled to Ukraine in a personal capacity,” a British Army spokesman told Sky News on Wednesday. “We are actively and strongly encouraging them to return to the UK.”

UK service members are currently prohibited from travelling to Ukraine for any reason, even if they have been granted leave. The spokesman said those who violate that rule “will face disciplinary and administrative consequences.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace previously told UK lawmakers that any members of the military who join the battle in Ukraine will be prosecuted when they return. He said British civilians are strongly discouraged from volunteering to fight alongside Ukrainian troops. British law prohibits Britons from fighting in the service of any foreign state that is at war with a country with which the UK is at peace.

News of the possible UK desertions comes one week after Paris police detained 14 French Foreign Legionnaires of Ukrainian origin who were stopped on a Ukraine-bound bus. The soldiers, five of whom were AWOL, were suspected of making the trip to fight for their native country. The other nine Legionnaires had been given leave to go to Poland and find family members who fled Ukraine, but they were prohibited from crossing the border into the former Soviet republic. The Foreign Legion is a branch of the French Army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree late last month forming an international legion to fight alongside Kiev’s government forces. Some NATO member nations have allowed civilians to fight in Ukraine as volunteers, but they have vowed not to send their own troops. 

