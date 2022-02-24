 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia ‘inconceivable’ – media
24 Feb, 2022 13:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Navalny condemns war against Ukraine

Jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny condemns Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine
Navalny condemns war against Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. Alexei Navalny (C) during the court hearing at the penal colony N2, on the first day of his new trial, in the town of Pokrov on February 15, 2022. © AFP / Alexander NEMENOV

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has lashed out at President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine, declaring that it is simply meant to distract Russians from real problems at home.

In a statement made during a court hearing, the long-time protest leader said that the war would lead to a “huge number of victims, ruined destinies, and a continuation of the impoverishment of Russian citizens."

“I am against this war,” Navalny said. “I believe that this war between Russia and Ukraine was unleashed to cover up the robbery of Russian citizens and divert their attention from the problems that exist inside the country, caused by the degradation of the economy.”

According to Navalny, the ongoing assault of Ukraine can be explained by looking at the corruption of Russian officials.

Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin
Read more
Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin

“The group that has seized power [in Russia], the fact that they are literally starting wars for the sake of their palace in Gelendzhik, and their Rublevka summer houses, … this once again shows how right I was,” the opposition figure said.

Navalny was jailed for two years and eight months after being found guilty of breaking the conditions of a suspended sentence he’d received in 2014, after being found guilty of embezzling 30 million rubles ($415,000) from two companies, including the French cosmetics brand Yves Rocher. He currently stands accused of fraud and contempt of court.

Early on Thursday morning, in a televised address to the nation, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would begin launching a so-called “special military operation" in Ukraine.

The president also called for the complete “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, and made a pledge to prosecute those who were involved in “numerous bloody crimes against civilians,” He told Ukrainian soldiers “to put down arms immediately” so that they can return back home to their families.

Moscow’s decision to enter Ukraine followed an official request from the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (DPR) People’s Republics for “help in repelling the Ukrainian military aggression.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies