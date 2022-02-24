 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin
24 Feb, 2022 12:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin

Russian military action is the prerogative of the president, who makes the calls on its goals and terms, Kremlin said
Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin
©kremlin.ru

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has set the targets for the country’s military attack against Ukraine and he will decide when the operation ends “based on results and expediency,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The operation “has its goals and they need to be achieved,” the official said, when asked by journalists when the offensive would end.

In his Thursday morning address, Putin said he’d ordered Russian troops to attack Ukraine to demilitarize and, as he put it, “denazify” the country. He claimed Russia’s national security was compromised by NATO encroachment in Ukraine.

He further stated that Russia was duty-bound to protect the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk from continued attacks by the Ukrainian forces. Moscow recognized the two entities as sovereign states on Monday.

China comments on Russian operation in Ukraine
Read more
China comments on Russian operation in Ukraine

Russia is determined to “neutralize the [Ukrainian] military potential, which was boosted considerably lately, including with the active assistance of foreign nations,” Peskov said.

He added that “ideally” Ukraine needs to be “cleansed” from neo-Nazi ideology.

Peskov rejected the idea that Russia was in the process of occupying Ukraine, saying the Russian operation had limited goals of protecting Russia and the separatist regions. He said the future of Ukraine will be determined by the Ukrainian people.

The Russian military launched a massive attack against Ukraine on Putin’s order right after his televised address. The defense ministry said it was targeting elements of the Ukrainian military infrastructure and sought to avoid civilian casualties. Multiple reports from the ground said apparent Russian strikes throughout Ukraine have caused damage to military bases, weapons depots and some arms factories.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies