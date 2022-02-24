Moldova closes airspace over Ukraine situation

The decision follows an emergency meeting by the country’s supreme security council

Moldova has closed its airspace amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the country’s deputy prime minister Andrey Spinu announced on social media.

The decision was made on Thursday “taking into account the situation in the region” and follows a recommendation by the country’s supreme security council, Spinu said.

“The Civil Aviation Authority will execute the recommendation, the airspace will be closed from 12:00. Flights will be directed towards other airports,” he said.



Earlier, following a meeting of the supreme security council, Moldovan president Maia Sandu said her government was prepared to introduce a state of emergency and accept people fleeing Ukraine "who need our help and support."

Sandu previously called Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (DPR) People’s Republics “a serious violation of the principles and rules of international law.”

The head of Moldova’s Interior Ministry, Anna Revenko, said that around 1,900 Ukrainians entered Moldova on Thursday with five requesting asylum.



Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation on Thursday morning, saying it was necessary to put an end to Ukraine’s attacks on the breakaway regions, now recognized by Moscow as sovereign states. He said the goal was to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.