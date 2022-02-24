 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO 'deploying' more forces to its eastern flank
24 Feb, 2022 09:27
Moscow suspends flights from 12 airports in the south of the country

By Alexey Viryasov

Russia closes airspace as Moscow confirms strikes against Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. Airport 'Platov' in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. © Getty Images / Marius Becker

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency has suspended all flights to and from 12 airports in the south of the country. The move comes after Moscow revealed that it had launched airstrikes in Ukraine.

“The airports temporarily suspended are Rostov (Platov), Krasnodar (Pashkovsky), Anapa (Vityazevo), Gelendzhik, Elista, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, and Simferopol,” the agency reported on its official website, also noting that people should avoid going to the airports. The restriction will remain in place until March 2, 2022.

Russia has asserted that it is targeting “military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and aviation [in Ukraine],” with the Defense Ministry claiming that there is no threat to the civilian population.

READ MORE:

Early on Thursday morning, in a televised address to the nation, Putin announced that Russia would begin launching a special military operation in Ukraine. The goal of the action, according to the Kremlin, is “to protect the people [of Donbass] who have been tortured for eight years by the Ukrainian regime.”

Putin also called for the complete “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, and made a pledge to prosecute those who were involved in “numerous bloody crimes against civilians.” The Russian leader called on Ukrainian soldiers “to put down arms immediately” so they could return home to their families.

Moscow’s decision to enter Ukraine followed an official request from the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (DPR) People’s Republics for “help in repelling the Ukrainian military aggression.”

