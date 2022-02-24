Ukrainian air defense systems suppressed – Russia

Thursday’s lightning offensive has crippled the Ukrainian military and demoralized them, Russia claims

Russia has crippled Ukraine’s air defenses and air forces with its Thursday morning precision attacks, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. Ukrainian border guards are not resisting the advancing Russian troops, Moscow has claimed.

The ministry denied claims made by some media that Russia had lost a military plane over Ukraine amid the offensive.

In an earlier statement, the Russian ministry reported conducting precision strikes at elements of Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. He said the goal of the operation was to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

The Russian leader claimed military action was necessary to stop Ukrainian attacks on its two breakaway regions, which Moscow recognized as sovereign states on Monday. He claimed Russia may come under attack by Ukrainian radicals, unless their influence in the country is diminished, and accused Western nations of arming Kiev against Russia.