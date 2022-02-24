 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia denies warplane downed over Ukraine
24 Feb, 2022 06:40
HomeRussia & FSU

UK hopes Ukraine ‘can resist’ Russia – PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “appalled” by Russian attack on Ukraine
UK hopes Ukraine ‘can resist’ Russia – PM
FILE PHOTO. ©Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Image

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed support for Ukraine on Thursday and said he hopes the country can withstand a Russian military operation that started on the same day in Donbass.

Johnson said that “he was appalled by the unfolding events” and “hoped Ukraine could resist,” a readout of the conversation said.

Ukrainians were “in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom… during this dark time,” the prime minister said, according to the statement.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had ordered a special military operation against Ukrainian forces. He said it was necessary to protect people in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which Russia recognized as independent states earlier this week, from Ukrainian attacks.

READ MORE: Ukraine's air defense destroyed – Russia

Britain had earlier supplied Kiev with advanced weapons and military equipment, saying the shipments would help Ukrainians to defend themselves against Russia.

Moscow said the shipments had added to the mountain of evidence that Western nations backing Ukraine wanted to militarize it and use it against Russia. The stated goal of the Russian operation is to “demilitarize” and “de-Nazify” the country, Putin said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies