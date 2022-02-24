Ukrainian airspace shuts down to civilian aircraft - notice to airmen

A newly-issued alert says flights are restricted “due to potential hazard for civil aviation’

Airspace all over Ukraine has been restricted for civil flights, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) distributed by government agencies and airport operators. The de-facto closure of the airspace went into effect at 01:56 local time on Thursday and is set to last till 23:59 the same day.

The notice cited “potential hazard for civil aviation” as the reason behind the alert.

Ukrainian airspace is now closed to civilian aircraft, per Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) just issued. Aircraft that were flying through have turned around, departures from Kyiv went back to their gates. https://t.co/mtSzsKJg89 — Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) February 24, 2022

