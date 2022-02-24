Ukrainian airspace shuts down to civilian aircraft - notice to airmen

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin announces 'special operation' in Donbass
24 Feb, 2022 02:32
A newly-issued alert says flights are restricted “due to potential hazard for civil aviation’
Airspace all over Ukraine has been restricted for civil flights, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) distributed by government agencies and airport operators. The de-facto closure of the airspace went into effect at 01:56 local time on Thursday and is set to last till 23:59 the same day.

The notice cited “potential hazard for civil aviation” as the reason behind the alert.  

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

