 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Feb, 2022 16:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Britain can ‘kick Russia in the backside,’ London claims

According to the defense secretary, Putin has gone “full Tonto” over Ukraine

By Layla Guest, in Moscow

Britain can ‘kick Russia in the backside,’ London claims
FILE PHOTO. Ben Wallace. © Getty Images / Leon Neal

The British Army can deal a heavy blow to Moscow’s troops and kick Russia in the “backside” if push comes to shove, the UK’s defense secretary has declared amid an escalating standoff over Ukraine.

In a speech to military personnel on Wednesday, Ben Wallace insisted that history shows the UK’s soldiers would be able to take on the Eastern European nation’s forces if required, based on their defeat in the 19th century Crimean War.

According to the minister, the Scots Guards regiment “kicked the backside of Tsar Nicholas I in 1853 in Crimea,” and “can always do it again.”

“Tsar Nicholas I made the same mistake [President Vladimir] Putin did... he had no friends, no alliances,” he added.

Russian guard post on Ukraine border hit by artillery shell – Moscow
Read more
Russian guard post on Ukraine border hit by artillery shell – Moscow

Wallace also claimed that Britain’s army is going to be working overtime as tensions flare between Moscow and Kiev. “Unfortunately we’ve got a busy adversary now in Putin, who has gone full Tonto,” the minister claimed.

His remarks come after the Russian president announced that Moscow would recognize the two breakaway Donbass regions as independent states.

In recent days, both Kiev’s army and those loyal to the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have accused each other of aggression in the form of heavy fire across the contact line. Last Friday, the rebel leaders claimed they had intelligence suggesting that Ukraine is prepared to order an offensive to reclaim the two territories. 

READ MORE: Biden must give Putin ‘bloody nose’ if Russia invades Ukraine – US senators

Kiev, however, has rejected allegations that it is positioning itself to strike, with the secretary of the country’s National Security and Defense Council, Alexey Danilov, claiming “there is an attempt to provoke our forces,” and that troops would open fire only “if there is a threat to the lives of our service members.”

Kremlin reveals how borders of Donbass republics will be defined READ MORE: Kremlin reveals how borders of Donbass republics will be defined

Over the past few months, Western officials have sounded the alarm that Russia could order an offensive against Ukraine. US President Joe Biden said last week that the sharp spike in fighting may be the beginning of a “false flag” operation, giving Moscow’s troops an “excuse to go in” and invade. The Kremlin has consistently denied that it has any plans to attack, however.

In another fiery outburst in January, a Polish member of the European Parliament, Radosław Sikorski, threatened that Russia could “get a kick in the balls” if it tries to assert control of his country. He also claimed Moscow is a “serial rapist” in Eastern Europe.

READ MORE: Russia could soon get ‘kick in the balls’ – MEP

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies