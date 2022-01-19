 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 22:39
HomeRussia & FSU

Biden must give Putin ‘bloody nose’ if Russia invades Ukraine – US senators

Republican senators want Biden to take action in Ukraine, but stop short of calling for war
Biden must give Putin ‘bloody nose’ if Russia invades Ukraine – US senators
Sen. Roger Wicker speaks during the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations GOP news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 19, 2022 © AP / Jose Luis Magana

Republican lawmakers turned up their anti-Russia rhetoric on Wednesday after a meeting with President Joe Biden. The elected represtatives told reporters that the American leader needs to give Russian President Vladimir Putin a “bloody nose,” should Moscow invade Ukraine. Talks between Washington and the Kremlin on the matter are currently stalled.

A bipartisan coalition of senators met with Biden on Wednesday morning after returning from Ukraine, where they pledged US support to pro-Western factions in Kiev. Following the closed-doors meeting, the Republican contingent struck a hawkish tone.

The CIA’s high-stakes game in Ukraine READ MORE: The CIA’s high-stakes game in Ukraine

“As of yet no one has given Vladimir Putin a bloody nose,” Mississippi’s Roger Wicker told reporters. “I think the alliance, our friends in NATO and a bipartisan majority are prepared to assist Ukraine in making sure that, if it happens, this time Vladimir Putin will get a bloody nose,” referring to US claims that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine. 

Moscow has reportedly stationed a large number of troops near its border with Ukraine, but denies that any plans of invasion are afoot, and has reminded the West that these troops are on Russian soil.

The White House insists that Ukraine be allowed to join NATO in the future, while the Kremlin considers the idea of Western forces and weapons stationed so close to its border to be unacceptable. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday in a bid to resolve the deadlock.

Meanwhile, in Washington, both parties are hardening their rhetoric. “We want to have strong bipartisan sanctions,” North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer (R) told reporters after Wednesday’s meeting. “But … enough has been done to punch back a little bit. Right now Vladimir Putin is saying ‘Thank you, Mr. President’ but words are cheap and it's time to demonstrate some action.”

Cramer did not specify what he saw “action” entailing. Likewise Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar (D), who also traveled to Kiev with the delegation, promised “consequences” for Putin should the Russian leader move on Ukraine, without explaining what these consequences would be. 

Members of the delegation have called on Biden to slap economic sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is currently not pumping gas to the EU due to delays in certification in Germany. Some have also called for shipments of arms to anti-Russian forces in Ukraine. 

The White House’s official line on Ukraine is that “all options” are being considered. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies