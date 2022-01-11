Russia could soon get ‘kick in the balls’ – MEP

Moscow a “serial rapist” in Eastern Europe, MEP claims

A Polish Member of the European Parliament has said that Russia will get “a kick in the balls” if it tries to assert control of his country, after Moscow warned NATO was trying to fill the gap left by the fall of the USSR.

Radosław Sikorski, an MEP since 2019 and Poland’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter on Monday, “get this, Russian Embassy, once and for all, in a language you can grasp. We were not orphaned by you because you were not our daddy. More of a serial rapist. Which is why you are not missed. And if you try it again, you’ll get a kick in the balls.”

He was replying to a recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said that NATO “has become a purely geopolitical project aimed at taking over territories orphaned by the collapse of the Warsaw Treaty Organization and the Soviet Union.”

Maria Zakharova, the top spokesperson for Moscow’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to the Polish politician on Telegram, writing, “Russia is female. Apparently, Sikorski has become a victim of the concept of gender diversity.”

The Warsaw Treaty Organization was a collective defense agreement signed in 1955 by the Soviet Union and seven socialist republics, including Poland, in Eastern and Central Europe. Commonly known as the Warsaw Pact, it was created in response to the integration of West Germany into NATO, the US-led military bloc that was formed in 1949.

The pact began to unravel in 1989 as revolutions spread through the Eastern Bloc, and in 1991, the treaty was declared officially defunct. Since then, all the Warsaw Pact members that had not been part of the USSR have joined NATO.