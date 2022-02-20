 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2022 08:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Local Donbass TV crew claims to have come under fire in eastern Ukraine

The incident reportedly occurred amid a flare-up between Kiev and two of Ukraine’s breakaway regions
Local Donbass TV crew claims to have come under fire in eastern Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A house damaged by a mortar shell in Donetsk, Ukraine, 2021. © Sergey Averin/Sputnik

A local TV channel operating in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine said on Sunday that its reporters came under fire amid an ongoing military escalation between Donbass rebels and Kiev.

Union TV, which is run by the local authorities, said the incident occurred in the village of Sakhanka in the rebel-held area. The channel’s head, Nikolay Cherkashin, said reporters managed to escape unharmed.

Nor did it provide any video or picture evidence of the alleged incident. The channel also didn’t say where the fire had come from, or who it believed was responsible.  

Since Thursday, the DPR and the neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been accusing Kiev of heavy shelling across the separation line established by the 2014-15 ceasefire agreements. The Ukrainian Army, meanwhile, has accused the rebels of multiple ceasefire violations and denied plans to take the breakaway regions by force.

CNN said its team and other foreign journalists came under mortar fire on the Kiev-held area on Saturday when traveling in a convoy with Ukraine’s interior minister and several MPs near the frontline. No one was hurt.

READ MORE: Ukrainian minister's convoy comes under fire – Kiev

Officials in the DPR and LPR began a mass evacuation of civilians to the neighboring Rostov Region in Russia on Friday. They declared mobilization of all able-bodied men the next day.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies