Ukrainian minister, MPs, and journalists come under fire in Donbass – Kiev

‘Miraculously, no one was hurt,’ the interior minister’s adviser has said

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, along with a group of lawmakers and 25 foreign journalists, has come under fire in Donbass, his advisor said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place near the village of Novoluganskoe in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

“The Minister of Internal Affairs Denis Monastyrsky, a group of MPs, as well as 25 foreign journalists have just been shelled,” advisor Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

“Miraculously, no one was hurt,” Gerashchenko said, adding that reporters from CNN, Fox News, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and Voice of America had the chance to see for themselves “who was actually preparing for an attack on peaceful Ukraine.”

Ukraine has been accusing Russia of seeking to create a pretext for an invasion. Moscow has categorically denied the allegations. On Friday, the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk announced the urgent evacuation of civilians to Russia, citing fears of the imminent threat of a “breakthrough” by Ukrainian forces, which Kiev also denies.