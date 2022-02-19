 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine breakaway republic shelled, RT crew nearby
19 Feb, 2022 12:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine breakaway republic shelled, RT crew nearby

Small town outside Donetsk got under fire as RT Arabic was covering the events
Ukraine breakaway republic shelled, RT crew nearby

The area where an RT Arabic television channel crew was working came under fire in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in southeastern Ukraine on Saturday, the network has confirmed. According to preliminary information, nobody was injured.

“Our correspondent said that the incident has occurred in the town of Zaitsevo, located near the line of contact between the two sides of the conflict in Donbass,” RT Arabic reported.

According to the channel’s editor-in-chief Maya Manna, the reporter Maxim Al-Toury, his cameraman and assistant are all “alive and well” and are urgently leaving “the dangerous area.”

Authorities in both breakaway republics ordered evacuation of civilians to Russia on Friday, citing fears of possible “breakthrough” attempt by the Ukrainian forces.

Kiev has been denying all allegations regarding any plans to retake the breakaway republics by force, blaming Russia for trying to find a pretext for its own invasion in Ukraine. Russia has also refuted such accusations and is calling on Ukrainian authorities to fulfill the Minsk agreements – the documents providing a roadmap to a peace settlement in eastern Ukraine. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies