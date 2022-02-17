 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 02:57
Clinton responds to Russiagate origin probe

The failed presidential hopeful reacted to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest investigation filing
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses press after meeting on women's rights in Afghanistan at UN Headquarters, 2020/03/10 © Getty Images / Lev Radin;  Pacific Press;  LightRocket

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused 45th President Donald Trump and Fox News of “spinning up a fake scandal” after Department of Justice Special Counsel John Durham made his latest filing in the investigation into Russiagate’s origin and its alleged connections to her presidential campaign.

Trump claimed in a statement on Saturday that Durham’s most recent filing “provides indisputable evidence” that his campaign and then administration “were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely prefabricated connection to Russia.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump argued, adding that “in a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”

Clinton responded to the scandal in a Twitter post on Wednesday, accusing Trump and Fox News of “desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones.”

“So it's a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie,” Clinton declared, encouraging her followers to read “a good debunking” from Vanity Fair on Trump’s “latest nonsense.”

Former federal prosecutor Michael Sussmann – who worked as a partner at a law firm on retainer by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) – was charged by Durham with lying to the FBI in September.

Sussmann has been accused of feeding discredited Trump-Russia collusion stories to the FBI while coordinating with Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

