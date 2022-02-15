 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2022 05:59
HomeRussia & FSU

US tells citizens to ‘immediately’ depart Belarus

The State Department cited “concerning” Russian troop movements along the Belarus border
US tells citizens to ‘immediately’ depart Belarus
Combat crews of the S-400 air defense system take part in the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus, February 10, 2022. ©  AP / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service

The US government has urged American citizens to leave Belarus “immediately,” pointing to a Russian military buildup near the country’s border with Ukraine amid repeated predictions of an invasion by Moscow. 

The State Department issued an updated travel advisory on Monday evening, warning citizens to avoid travel to Belarus “due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention,” as well as an “unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine.”

“US citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means,” it added.

US slams Russia & Belarus READ MORE: US slams Russia & Belarus

The announcement comes after Washington evacuated the families of diplomatic staff from its Minsk embassy and issued a prior warning to citizens about traveling to the country amid mounting tensions with Russia. American diplomats in Ukraine were also drawn down recently due to fears of hostilities.

In recent months, Western officials and media have repeatedly accused Russia of placing more than 100,000 soldiers near its border with Ukraine, seeing this – and the ongoing ‘Union Resolve 2022’ drills in Belarus – as a sign of an impending military incursion. Moscow has vocally denied any plans for an attack. While Kiev has been cast as the victim of the supposedly looming ‘Russian aggression’, Ukrainian leaders have also downplayed the more dire forecasts, with President Volodymyr Zelensky chastising Washington for fueling unneeded “panic.”

“The best friend for our enemies is panic in our country, and all this information only creates panic, it doesn’t help us,” he told reporters over the weekend.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies