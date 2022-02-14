 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 13:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian MP demands Valentine’s Day ban

Vitaly Milonov calls for February 14 celebrations to be forbidden

By Ailis Halligan

Russian MP demands Valentine’s Day ban
FILE PHOTO. Moscow, Russia. © RIA / Evgeny Odinokov

Russia should ban the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day because it is a western “cult” and has no place in the country’s institutions, a controversial MP proposed on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with news agency RIA Novosti, Vitaly Milonov denounced the recognition and celebration of February 14, declaring observance of the day and any corresponding activities particularly inappropriate in both places of education and governmental workplaces.

“Neither in schools nor in state institutions should this holiday be recognized. It is not a good decision to hold such events in our country,” the politician stated.

Falling annually on February 14, Valentine’s Day originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named St. Valentine, and, through continued folk traditions, has today become a worldwide cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of love.

Anti-LGBT Russian MP gets warning from Human Rights Council after call for gays to be ‘sterilized’ & kept in ‘shelters’ like cats
Read more
Anti-LGBT Russian MP gets warning from Human Rights Council after call for gays to be ‘sterilized’ & kept in ‘shelters’ like cats

Lovers old and new, partners, couples, and friends typically enjoy an exchange of gifts on this day, which may be spent partaking in romantic activities in the company of a loved one.

According to Milonov, however, Valentine’s Day is “a cargo cult of well-fed Western life.”

However, while the MP might condemn the festivities, the popularity of Valentine’s Day in Russia has quadrupled in the past 15 years, as reported by RIA Novosti on Sunday, with certain sections of the retail sector, in particular, reaping the benefits. Last week, Aliexpress Russia reported a significant increase in purchases of skincare and beauty products, manicure sets, candles, and jewelry in the days leading up to February 14.

This latest comment isn’t the first controversial statement made by Milonov, who is most well known for his homophobic stance on LGBT issues. Last year, he called for gay men to be “sterilized” like stray cats, dubbing homosexuals the “lowest stage of development of the animal world.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies