27 Jan, 2022 17:12
Russia's Lavrov to talk foreign policy with media outlets amid Moscow-NATO crisis

Sergey Lavrov will take questions as the standoff with the US and NATO and tensions around Ukraine continue
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to reporters in Moscow, Russia, January 26, 2022. © Russian State Duma/Sputnik

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak to the media on Friday about foreign policy issues including the current situation between his country and the West.

The interview will begin at 11am Moscow time (8am GMT). The minister will speak to four radio stations – Sputnik, Echo of Moscow, Govorit Moskva, and Komsomolskaya Pravda. 

RT.com will livestream the interview, with an English-language translation.

You can also watch it on RT’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, or you can tune in to Radio Sputnik.

Lavrov is expected to take questions about current tensions between Russia and the West regarding Ukraine and the wider situation in Europe. After several rounds of negotiations, the US and NATO sent formal replies to Moscow’s security proposals on Thursday. 

“There has been no positive response” to Moscow’s key concerns, Lavrov told reporters after reviewing the documents provided by the US. Russia wants legally binding assurances that the Western military bloc will not continue to expand eastward, which means Ukraine be effectively blocked from joining NATO.

Western countries, meanwhile, are concerned with what they view as a looming Russian invasion of its neighbor. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it has plans to attack. 



