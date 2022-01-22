 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jan, 2022 08:52
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH: Russian rockets roll toward Belarus

Moscow is redeploying its S-400 missile system ahead of readiness checks
Russia S-400 complexes began redeployment from the Far East to Belarus © Ruptly

Russia is moving two divisions of its S-400 Triumph air-defense systems, designed to take down enemy warplanes, into neighboring Belarus to take part in military exercises, the Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, officials wrote, “two divisions of the surface-to-air S-400 ‘Triumph’ missile complex … have completed their march to the loading station in Khabarovsk Krai,” in Russia’s Far East. The rockets will now be transported along railways to Belarus.

According to the report, once the missiles have arrived at the location of the military exercises, Russian forces will fortify the position as part of defense training.

Russia S-400 complexes began redeployment from the Far East to Belarus © Ruptly

Development of the S-400 system began in the late 1980s, and the missiles went into service in 2007. Russia has also sold them to nations including China and Turkey, and in November, officials announced that the rockets were being delivered to India. International analysts have described the S-400 as “arguably the best strategic surface-to-air missile systems in operation today,” and sales of the system have been aggressively lobbied against by the US.

Russian troop movement into Belarus shows Moscow could launch attack on Ukraine ‘at any point’ – State Department READ MORE: Russian troop movement into Belarus shows Moscow could launch attack on Ukraine ‘at any point’ – State Department

Moscow had previously announced that its soldiers would be conducting joint exercises with Belarusian troops in February, as part of an inspection of the two nations’ ability to coordinate military action together. They will hold Union Resolve drills from February 10-20, and before that, the two militaries “will practice redeploying troops and creating task forces within a short period of time in dangerous directions,” according to Oleg Voinov, a senior Belarusian military official. Voinov also stated that one goal of the exercises is to practice “reinforcing the state border.”

This week, the US State Department warned that the upcoming exercises could be a sign that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine, with one official saying, “we are very alert to everything that Russia is doing. The fact that we’re seeing this movement of forces into Belarus clearly gives the Russians another approach should they decide to take further military action against Ukraine.” The Kremlin has denied that it has any intention to attack its neighbor.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies