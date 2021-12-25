 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 10:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Four years prison time for urinating on WW2 veteran's portrait

19-year-old Matvey Yuferov published a video of himself desecrating a sign commemorating a veteran of World War II.

By Jonny Tickle

Four years prison time for urinating on WW2 veteran's portrait
Matvey Yuferov © Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

A court in Moscow has sentenced a teenage student to four years behind bars after he was filmed urinating on a sign displaying a portrait of a Russian World War II veteran. He later published the video to his Instagram account.

Yuferov, who studies at the capital’s Russian State University for the Humanities, was found guilty of “rehabilitating Nazism” and will now be in prison until the end of 2025. He was also banned from “the publication of materials” on the internet for five years.

According to the prosecution, on the night of November 25 in Moscow’s Izmaylovo District, Yuferov asked his friend to film him urinating on a picture of Anatoly Frolov and posted it online. The victim in the case was the 69-year-old son of Rolov, who did not ask for damages.

Russian model apologizes after lesbian kiss in front of Moscow’s sacred Eternal Flame
Read more
Russian model apologizes after lesbian kiss in front of Moscow’s sacred Eternal Flame

Shortly after the video was published, Yuferov removed it from the internet and recorded an apology video. He was detained shortly after. As well as repenting, the student claimed he was drunk and said that he does not hold Nazi or extremist beliefs.

The law on the rehabilitation of Nazism was toughened earlier this year, shortly after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was trialed for defamation of World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko. The new law means that humiliating the dignity or honor of veterans could be punished with up to five years in prison.

This latest event isn’t the first time that a Russian has caused a scandal regarding World War II veterans. Last month, a Russian model was forced to publicly apologize for filming a kiss with friend Anna Mikheeva in front of Moscow’s Eternal Flame, a sacred war memorial to the Soviet Union’s casualties in World War II, located near the Kremlin in the center of the capital.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies