Russian model apologizes after lesbian kiss in front of Moscow’s sacred Eternal Flame

A Russian model has publicly apologized for filming a kiss in front of Moscow’s Eternal Flame, a sacred war memorial to the Soviet Union’s casualties in World War II, located near the Kremlin in the center of the capital.

Writing on Instagram, model Alyona Efremova claimed that the video was old and was not made with the intent of insulting anyone. She is currently under investigation for breaking the law around “desecrating symbols of Russian military glory,” which carries a potential punishment of five years behind bars.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the video filmed three years ago. It was not made to insult or desecrate,” she wrote.

The other woman in the video is rapper, model, and actress Anna Mikheeva, known professionally as Hofmannita. Mikheeva is best known for starring in the popular reality show ‘Patsanki’.

Efremova is also somewhat of an online celebrity, having made headlines last year after being beaten live on air by internet streamer Mellstroy.

This viral kiss is just the latest scandal surrounding raunchy pictures snapped in the center of the capital. Last week, Russian porn actress Ksenia Damova, better known as Rita Fox, was put in prison for 14 days for “disorderly conduct” after publishing a series of photos with naked buttocks in front of the Kremlin.

Damova’s two-week sentence came shortly after a court in Moscow imprisoned Tajik blogger Ruslan Bobiev (real name Ruslani Murojonzod) and his Russian girlfriend, Asya Akimova (Anastasia Chistova), to ten months for simulating oral sex in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral. They were punished under laws criminalizing actions undertaken “with the purpose of insulting the religious feelings of believers.”

Six days before Bobiev and Akimova were put in jail, another raunchy video filmed in Red Square was published online. It featured Russian OnlyFans star Lola Bunny (Lolita Bogdanova), who flashed her breasts on camera. She is also under investigation for “insulting the religious feelings of believers.”

