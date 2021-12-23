 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2021 15:53
HomeRussia & FSU

EU condemns Ukraine for detention of opposition leader – media

European Union leaders have reportedly expressed concern over restrictions on one of Kiev’s top politicians and sanctions on domestic news outlets.
EU condemns Ukraine for detention of opposition leader – media
Leader of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life political party Viktor Medvedchuk attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2020. © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky / Kremlin via REUTERS

A top Ukrainian news site has reported that EU officials have called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to release Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the country’s largest opposition party. The politician was placed under house arrest earlier this year.

Strana, which was banned in the country in February, reported on Thursday that European heads of state who met with Zelensky in Brussels last week demanded he rescind restrictive measures on political opposition in the country, including lifting the sanctions on media critical of his government.

Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk has house arrest prolonged as prosecutors bring new charges of ‘treason & aiding terrorism’ READ MORE: Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk has house arrest prolonged as prosecutors bring new charges of ‘treason & aiding terrorism’

They purportedly also demanded that he release Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been confined to his home since he was arrested in May and is facing treason charges. Strana cited an anonymous diplomat who claimed to have been privy to the discussions.

According to the source, EU leaders told Zelensky that easing the restrictions on domestic opposition would contribute to calming tensions with Russia, and would also help settle the domestic political situation in Ukraine. These suggestions, however, were not officially made public, and were given to the Ukrainian side confidentially, the report continues.

Medvedchuk, the leader of Opposition Platform – For Life, the second-largest party in the country’s parliament, was detained by security officials earlier this year on charges of conspiring with Moscow to disrupt coal supplies to Ukraine from South Africa in 2014. He argued that this was a purely political move, calling the case “absurd” and saying that Ukrainian authorities had absolutely no evidence for the alleged crime.

In an exclusive interview with RT earlier this year, Medvedchuk accused Zelensky of engaging in a “political” campaign of prosecution of politicians critical of the government in Kiev. He also alleged that Zelensky was attempting to establish a “dictatorship” in the face of falling popularity.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies