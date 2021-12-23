WATCH LIVE: Putin takes questions at annual end of year press conference
23 December 202109:53 GMT
The next question was about the efficacy of vaccines against Covid-19 and why new waves of the disease appeared to have become stronger and stronger, despite the availability of vaccines. The journalist suggested Russia should go hard on anti-vaxxers, Austria-style.
- 09:51 GMT
Putin replied that he loved his birthplace, St. Petersburg – but added that he didn’t like the framing of the question, which had excluded that city and Moscow from the options. Then he went into detail about infrastructure development in Russia and the importance of making travel between different parts of the country easier and more accessible. Russia could learn from countries such as China about how to raise interconnectivity in an efficient and affordable way, he suggested.
- 09:47 GMT
A question from a media outlet from the Novgorod region. Which city in that region would Putin choose to live in, and what infrastructure development can the Novgorod region expect?
- 09:46 GMT
The president defended the federal government’s decision to delegate a significant portion of the decision-making process regarding Covid-19 restrictions to the regional level, arguing that regional authorities were in a better position to judge what would work better for their constituents.
- 09:44 GMT
Putin said it was true that helping big companies survive the pandemic had definitely been an easier task for the government than supporting small and medium-sized businesses. But many of the support measures had also been directed at the latter.
The government was in contact with the business community and receiving feedback from the owners of small and medium-sized businesses, he said. They were being quite understanding about the situation, he believed. And, in fact, Russia’s economic recovery was quite good, he reiterated.
- 09:41 GMT
A question next about support for small businesses in Russia, which have been impacted the most by Covid-19 restrictions.
- 09:39 GMT
All that having been said, inflation control remained a high priority for the government, Putin said. Other nations had relaxed their macroeconomic policies to stimulate the economy. The US, in particular, was facing serious inflation to which its citizens and businesses were not accustomed. There was a risk that inflationary pressure would undermine the economic recovery.
Russia has inflation problems too, he said, and the Central Bank was counteracting it, even if some major players were unhappy about that, he said. He felt that the bank’s policies were well into what he called the ‘Goldilocks’ area in terms of balancing macroeconomic stability with the promotion of economic growth.
- 09:34 GMT
Russia’s budget for the next year was certainly going to be socially oriented, Putin assured the questioner, going into detail about spending plans by the federal and regional governments for the likes of healthcare.
The government’s economy support programs in 2020 and 2021 were tailored to preserve industries that generate many jobs, indirectly helping the people employed by those businesses. There had also been direct payments of various kinds to the most vulnerable citizens, he said.
The overarching goal of helping those who need help most had not changed, Putin said.
- 09:29 GMT
The next question was about social spending and whether it would be boosted due to the pandemic, in the light of inflation concerns.
- 09:28 GMT
Putin acknowledged the difficulties with raising vaccination rates in Russia, but said some other developed nations, such as Germany, which has one of the best healthcare systems in Europe, faced the same challenge.
The government had set an immunity level of at least 80% and hoped to reach it next year, he explained. But other nations had more ambitious targets of as much as 99%, he added.