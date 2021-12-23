 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2021 06:52
HomeRussia & FSU

US responds to Russian accusations over Ukraine

The US has urged Russia to stop using “false” and “inflammatory” rhetoric regarding the situation in eastern Ukraine after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu accused Washington of being behind rising tensions in the region.

By Jonny Tickle

US responds to Russian accusations over Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. Donetsk region. © RIA / Сергей Аверин

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price took aim at Shoigu.

“Contrary to statements from the Russian defense minister, Russia, and its proxies are responsible for escalating tensions, not Ukraine or the United States,” Price wrote. “We call on Russia to stop using false, inflammatory rhetoric and take meaningful steps to de-escalate tensions to provide a positive atmosphere for discussions.”

Moscow reveals preparations for possible conflict
Read more
Moscow reveals preparations for possible conflict

Price’s comments come as tensions remain high on the border between Ukraine and Russia. The US-led NATO military bloc has repeatedly warned Moscow that it is preparing a set of sanctions that would be imposed if Russia crosses the border to invade. However, the Kremlin has denied it has any plans to engage in military action and has instead called for a diplomatic solution.

Although Price did not specify which exact statement he was referring to, his response came on the same day as Shoigu told a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board that more than 120 employees of US private military companies (PMCs) have been deployed to two settlements in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine. According to the defense minister, these Americans are setting up firing positions and are even planning a provocation with chemical weapons. He provided no further details or evidence to back up the claim.

As well as being denied by Price, the accusations were also knocked back by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who dubbed them “completely false.”

The situation on the Russia-Ukraine border has intensified in the past month, and some Western media outlets have claimed that Moscow is planning a winter invasion. Moscow has rubbished the allegations, saying the movement of Russian armed forces on the territory of Russia should not be a cause of concern for anyone.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia EXPLAINER
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on?
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies