Moscow reveals preparations for possible conflict

22 Dec, 2021 10:37
FILE PHOTO. The Novocherkassk landing ship takes part in an exercise in the amphibious landing on an unimproved shore at the Opuk range, in Crimea, Russia. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

By Layla Guest

Russia does not want an armed conflict with Ukraine, but will continue to take steps to defend itself, Moscow’s top diplomat has said, as Kiev claims Moscow could order an offensive against its neighbor.

Speaking on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with RT, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia “would not want to choose the path of confrontation,” referring to tensions with Kiev.

He warned “hot heads” in Ukraine against military confrontation and said that Russia will respond to any provocations.However, the diplomat said that “the choice is up to our partners.”

According to him, "the fact that the US authorities have been quite expeditious with regards to organizing future contacts, I believe it is a positive sign, regardless of the substantial work ahead."

Lavrov added that Putin has previously said Russia "has all the capabilities in place to ensure a full military and technical response to any kind of provocations that might unfold around us."

