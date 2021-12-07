 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

White House reveals what Biden wants to discuss with Putin

7 Dec, 2021 07:24
Get short URL
White House reveals what Biden wants to discuss with Putin
Traditional Russian wooden dolls with pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, in Moscow, December 6, 2021. © AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
The White House has announced the topics US President Joe Biden intends to discuss with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during their Tuesday virtual summit, to be held via secure video link.

During the scheduled talks, Biden will raise concerns about Moscow’s “military activities on the border with Ukraine,” Washington said.

Read more
Trump predicts outcome of Putin-Biden encounter Trump predicts outcome of Putin-Biden encounter

According to the White House, Biden intends to underscore concerns over the alleged Russian military build-up along the border and “reaffirm the United States’ support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The showdown will take place after multiple claims in the Western media – fed by anonymous American spies – that Russia has been amassing troops and military hardware with the intention of invading Ukraine. Moscow has rejected the allegations that it intends to attack its neighbor.

Biden told reporters last week that he would not “accept anybody’s red lines” on the issue of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders would be discussing the “crisis” state of US-Russian relations in general, including the functioning of diplomatic missions in each country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held an in-person meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday. According to Bloomberg, the diplomats had “a testy exchange” over Ukraine at a dinner.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies