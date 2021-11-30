Russia & China to team up against ‘illegitimate’ US sanctions

The relationship between Russia and China is improving, and teaming up is the best response to unfriendly actions and unilateral sanctions by other countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, Mishustin called for Moscow and Beijing to “join forces” on the principles of “equality, mutual trust and respect.”

“Russian-Chinese cooperation is developing in a difficult external environment,” Mishustin said. “Unfortunately, some foreign partners continue to take unfriendly actions against us and use techniques of unfair competition, often violating the basic norms of the multilateral trading system.”

“Illegal unilateral sanctions, political and economic pressure – both Russia and China face these challenges,” he continued.

In particular, Mishustin noted plans to pair the Eurasian Economic Union, a group of five former Soviet Union member states, and the Belt and Road Initiative, a Chinese global infrastructure development strategy.

“This is important for strengthening interconnectivity in the Eurasian space, will help ensure the economic progress of Russia and China,” Mishustin said.

In recent years, Moscow and Beijing have worked together extensively in different fields, including economically and militarily. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the 3rd Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum that his country is “ready to pool efforts with Russia to achieve closer energy cooperation, to defend energy security, and to counter the challenges of global climate change.”