 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

China takes Ukraine to The Hague court

29 Nov, 2021 11:53
Get short URL
China takes Ukraine to The Hague court
Peace Palace in The Hague, the official seat of the United Nations International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration. © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
Kiev faces a financial penalty of as much as $4.5 billion, after a group of Chinese investors brought legal action against the country over violating the China-Ukraine bilateral investment agreement.

Beijing Skyrizon Aviation, along with several other Chinese investors, has submitted the application to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The plaintiffs have demanded compensation for unfair treatment of Chinese investors by Ukraine, which has resulted in significant losses in both Ukraine and China, Skyrizon announced in a WeChat post.

Trump reviews Ukraine aid to ensure it’s being used in US’ interests – report READ MORE: Trump reviews Ukraine aid to ensure it’s being used in US’ interests – report

Chinese investors claim Ukrainian authorities have continually implemented illegal measures against the company, and say they are ready to use all possible legal tools to defend their legitimate rights.

In 2016, Skyrizon offered to purchase a 56% share in Zaporizhzhia-based Motor Sich, one of the world’s leading engine producers for airplanes and helicopters. The deal was aimed to help China fill a gap in aircraft engine manufacturing and for Ukraine to restart its own production.

Beijing Skyrizon Aviation had reportedly agreed to invest $250 million in the Ukrainian plants, and to set up an assembly and servicing plant in the southwest Chinese municipality of Chongqing.

In early 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine launched a criminal probe into Motor Sich over allegations the enterprise’s equipment had been exported to China. Trading of Motor Sich shares on the Ukrainian stock exchange was halted, and the register of shareholders was seized. As a result, the previously agreed deal failed to be completed. A court in Ukraine has also frozen 41% of Motor Sich shares controlled by the Chinese firm.

In January 2021, Kiev introduced sanctions against Chinese investors. The penalties included the blocking of assets, reduction of trade operations, partial or complete termination of transit of resources, and flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine.

In March, a court in Kiev seized the entire assets and all the shares of the aerospace company. The company was reportedly transferred to a government body responsible for managing assets obtained through corruption and other crimes. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an ordinance to nationalize Motor Sich.

According to a statement issued by China’s Skyrizon in January, the enterprise was illegally deprived of legal rights as a shareholder of Motor Sich and as a result suffered a huge economic loss shortly after the sanctions were imposed.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies