Moscow pageant winner crowned ‘Beauty of Russia’ 2021

A 19-year-old woman from Moscow has been declared 2021’s ‘Beauty of Russia’ in the 27th annual contest, which was held in Sochi this year. The winner will represent Russia at the 2022 Miss Earth competition.

Ekaterina Velmakina, who previously won the ‘Miss Young Moscow’ competition, was crowned the winner out of 51 contestants from all over the country.

The pageant’s mission is to promote culture, a healthy lifestyle, and universal values among Russian young adults. This year’s competition was promoted by the daily newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Writing on Instagram, Velmakina described the victory as one that “changed her life forever.”

“Thank you very much to the organizers and the competition board. Thanks for coming together and making this competition really cool,” she wrote.

Velmakina is already a TikTok star and brands herself as having “the longest legs on TikTok.”

The competition’s runner-up prize was handed to Danya Sharipova, a model and makeup artist from the Republic of Tatarstan. On her Instagram account, Sharipova described the competition as a “magical three weeks.”

According to Tatiana Tsimfer, the pageant’s managing director, the show helps to “instil the right values” in its contestants.

“These contests are great because they allow girls to make themselves known, and act as a social springboard to help them make new acquaintances, show their talents, and get a head start,” she said.

The Beauty of Russia competition has been held annually since 1995, and it chooses the country’s representative at Miss Earth, one of the planet’s most well-known pageants.

